Best Buy Slashes $700 Off Apple’s 14-inch M3 Max Macbook Pro (36GB/1TB)

Currently, Best Buy is offering a tempting $700 off the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 36GB RAM and 1TB SSD, making it the perfect time for professionals looking for a no-compromise laptop.

Usually sold for $3,099, this high-performance Apple machine is now up for grabs at just $2,399. This deal applies to both Silver and Space Gray finishes.

Want a larger screen and serious multitasking capabilities? The 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro, featuring 48GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, is also available at a flat $700 discount.

With the powerful Apple Silicon M3 Max, 36GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, this MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance for demanding tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and software development. Launched in 2023, the M3 Max MacBook Pro is still a performance beast and ranks as one of the top benchmarks in the Geekbench CPU and GPU tests.

Beyond the impressive computing strength, the MacBook also boasts a brilliant display. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of brightness produces life-like visuals whether you’re editing a video or streaming your favorite content. On the connectivity front, there are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone jack, an SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe port for charging.

All in all, if you seek blazingly fast performance in a portable package, the M3 Max MacBook Pro checks all the boxes. With such a great discount, this top-tier laptop is more affordable than ever.