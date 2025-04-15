Buy AirPods Pro 2 and Save Over $100 With This Great Deal

If you have been eyeing the AirPods Pro 2 but feel they are a little too pricey, here’s a steal of a deal for you! Right now, Best Buy offers a superb offer on Apple’s premium in-ear buds.

Save More Than $100 on the AirPods Pro 2

When you trade in an eligible device, you can score the second-generation AirPods Pro for just $145, that’s a whopping $105 off of its usual price of $250.

Don’t have a device to trade in? No problem. Even without the usual trade-in rebate, you can own the AirPods Pro at just $190—that’s still a $60 discount on Apple’s flagship ANC earbuds. This deal may not last long, so be sure to place your order before they are gone.

I’ve been using AirPods Pro 2 for more than a year now, and they’ve become my everyday essentials. Whether I’m working, relaxing, or on the go—they’re always with me. If you also own multiple Apple products, you’ll love the smooth and seamless integration.

The AirPods Pro 2 is one of the most popular and capable TWS earbuds available today. They are lightweight, comfortable, and deliver incredible noise-cancelling performance. The Apple-designed H2 chip produces immersive sound quality, while the Active Noise Cancellation filters out background noise for the best listening experience. So, you can enjoy your Apple Music playlists or take those important calls wherever you are.

These earbuds come with a USB-C charging port and offer exclusive features like Personalized Spatial Audio, Conversation Boost, and Adaptive Audio. Thanks to in-case speakers and the Precision Finding feature, you can easily find your AirPods if they ever get lost or stolen. Not to forget, AirPods Pro 2 supports hearing health features to support users with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

