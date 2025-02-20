Daily Apple Deals: Apple Watch Series 10 16% Off, AirPods 4 $10 Off, M2 iPad Air From $500, and More

Here’s a roundup of today’s best deals on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Top 12 Apple Deals for Today

1. Apple Watch Series 10

You can score all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon, including both GPS and cellular models. You’ll save $70 on the 42mm and 46mm GPS versions (available in multiple case colors and band styles). No coupon codes are needed.

Every deal listed below matches the lowest price ever for the Apple Watch Series 10. In most cases, you can have your new smartwatch delivered before the end of February. While this list highlights GPS models, you’ll also find great discounts on cellular versions.

2. AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 offers you a fresh design, refined using 50 million data points to ensure the most comfortable fit yet. With Apple’s H2 chip, you’ll experience clearer calls with Voice Isolation and enjoy a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. Charging becomes more convenient with USB-C, and you get up to 30 hours of listening time. These earbuds bring you Pro-level features at a lower price, making them a standout choice in Apple’s wireless earbuds lineup.

3. M2 iPad Air

If you’re looking for a tablet, the M2 iPad Air is a fantastic choice, offering the perfect mix of performance, price, and portability. Right now, you can grab the 11-inch model for just $500, $100 off the regular price and matching its lowest-ever cost. With the powerful M2 chip, 128GB of storage, and an upgraded front camera, this iPad delivers everything you need. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display provides stunning visuals, while the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you in focus, even when you’re on the move. Plus, with Apple Intelligence on the way, this deal is too good to pass up.

4. M4 iPad Pro (11 inch)

You can get Apple’s most powerful iPad at a rare $100 discount right now. With its stunning OLED display, incredible performance, and impressive cameras for a tablet, it delivers an outstanding experience. If you’re a creative professional, you’ll love how slim and lightweight it is while still handling almost anything you throw at it.

5. M4 MacBook Pro

You can choose between a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the M4 Pro chip with a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU. Each model comes with 48GB of memory (twice the amount in the standard M4 Pro version) along with 1TB of storage for top-tier performance and ample space for your files.

With a $350 discount, you can get the 14-inch model for $2,449 or upgrade to the 16-inch version for $2,749, both in Space Black. Plus, enjoy free 2-day shipping within the contiguous U.S., so your new MacBook Pro arrives fast.

6. Beats Studio Buds

With the launch of the Powerbeats Pro 2, Amazon is offering fresh discounts on other Beats models, including the Studio Buds and Buds Plus. Right now, the wireless Bluetooth earbuds with ANC are available for just $100 and $150, respectively, in select colors.

7. Beats Flex

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds give you a sleek, compact design with up to 12 hours of battery life. They fit comfortably, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. Connecting via Bluetooth is effortless whether you’re using iOS, Android, or a PC. The earbuds have strong microphones, ensuring clear call quality and effective Siri interaction. With all these features, they’re definitely worth the investment.

8. Beats Solo3

The Beats Solo3 lets you connect wirelessly through Bluetooth and NFC. With up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can listen all day without worry. Even better, a quick 5-minute charge gives you around 3 hours of playback. Right now, they’re available at their lowest price ever.

9. Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can find. With a nine-hour battery life (extending to over 24 hours with the charging case), they keep up with your day. Their water resistance makes them perfect for workouts, while the well-balanced sound enhances your listening experience. The comfortable yet stylish design stays secure during any activity. These are Apple’s first fully wireless fitness earbuds through Beats. They offer excellent sound quality and effortless iPhone integration, all in low-profile design.

10. iPad Mini (A17 Pro)

You don’t often see the latest Apple products on sale, but right now, you can get the newest iPad Mini for 5% off. If you enjoy reading news articles, you’ll appreciate its compact, travel-friendly size, making it perfect for weekend getaways. Plus, it supports Apple’s Pencil, so you can easily doodle or take notes whenever inspiration strikes.

11. AirPods Max

Apple just launched a new version of these headphones, replacing the Lightning port with a USB-C port to match its latest devices. But that’s the only change. The Lightning version still looks and sounds great, and nothing beats the convenience of pairing with all your Apple gear. If you don’t mind switching cables to charge them every few days, you can save $100 and still enjoy the same experience.

12. iPhone 15

Finding an unlocked iPhone at a discount is rare, but today’s your lucky day! Woot is offering the iPhone 15 in black with 512GB for just $670, saving you $330 off Apple’s price. It features an A16 chip, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and Dynamic Island. The 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens deliver impressive photos, even without a telephoto lens. Though it won’t run Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 works flawlessly. This phone is in “Pristine” condition, never used, with 100% battery life. It includes a one-year Apple warranty, but act fast before this deal disappears!