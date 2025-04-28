Get a 16-Inch M1 MacBook Pro (16GB/512GB) for Just $800 at Amazon!

Apple products are expensive, that’s a given. But flagship models like the MacBook Pro feel like you’re signing away your wallet. You’d probably end up arguing with yourself about whether you actually need all that power.

But the truth is, once you’ve used one, it’s hard to go back. So, if price is the only thing holding you back, now’s your shot. Amazon is offering a 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for just $799.99 through its Renewed Premium program. That’s professional-grade hardware for less than the cost of a new MacBook Air. Here’s where to get it!

Get the 16-Inch M1 MacBook Pro for Just $800

Finding a MacBook Pro under $1,000 is rare enough. But finding one with 16GB of memory, 512GB of storage, and the powerful M1 Pro chip is almost impossible, even during Black Friday sale events.

This specific model is part of Amazon’s Renewed Premium program, so no, it isn’t brand-new. That said, it has been inspected, tested, and certified to look and work like new, backed by a one-year satisfaction guarantee. If you’ve been eyeing a machine that can handle serious workloads without breaking the bank, this is a strong pick.

The 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro, featuring an M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. You also get a Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a full-size HDMI port, plus the return of MagSafe charging. It’s one of Apple’s most balanced professional laptops, offering big-screen productivity without the size and cost of the newer M2 or M3 models.

If you’re still on the fence about whether you should get a MacBook Air or Pro, especially if you’re leaning toward buying brand new, it’s worth weighing your options carefully. Check out our full breakdown of the 2025 MacBook Air vs Pro models here to see which one fits your needs and budget best.