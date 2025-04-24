Get a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags for Just $80

Apple AirTags remain one of the best smart trackers you can get. Attach one to your keys, luggage, or anything else, and track it directly from your iPhone. If you’ve been eyeing AirTags but $30 for one feels a bit steep, this 4-pack deal is a steal.

Normally, a pack of 4 AirTags would cost you $99, but right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering them for just $79.99. That’s an instant $19 off and a tempting deal you wouldn’t want to miss.

While AirTags are easily available everywhere, you’ll hardly find any discounts. So, it’s a perfect opportunity to grab a few. Whether it’s your keys, backpack, wallets, or luggage, you can easily track all your valuable items while saving some cash.

Image Credits: Amazon

With a simple, one-tap setup, an AirTag instantly connects with your iPhone or iPad. It uses Bluetooth & Ultra-Wideband tech to help you find your items. An AirTag runs on a user-replaceable CR2032 lithium coin battery that easily lasts for around a year (depending on your use), which cuts down the hassle of frequent battery replacements.

Plus, the built-in speaker lets you play sound to locate your items. With an IP67 rating, AirTags are built to withstand spills, splashes, and other water damage, making them a durable and reliable tracker.

I already use an AirTag with my car keys, and I’ve been planning to grab a few more for my luggage, house keys, and other stuff. With this amazing AirTag deal, I think it’s the right time to score those cuties. If you’ve been thinking about securing your belongings, make sure to bank on this deal right now.

The stock won’t last forever, so act fast and place your order before they’re gone.