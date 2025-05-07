Get a New Pair of AirPods (3rd Generation) For Just $119

If you’re in the market for some great earbuds, you can currently get a new pair of 3rd-generation AirPods for just $119.95 on B&H. That’s a neat $50 savings since the 3rd-gen AirPods usually retail for $169.95.

These AirPods come in a Lightning Charging Case and feature spatial audio technology previously only available on the higher-end AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. So, you can experience a superior listening experience with sound that envelops you and adjusts as you move your head. That means you’re always in an optimal position to experience the highest audio quality. It’s similar to when you’re watching Dolby Atmos movies and are aurally immersed, feeling like you’re at the center of the action.

Buy AirPods 3rd Generation at $119.95



You also get Adaptive EQ, which intelligently improves your audio experience according to your environment. Whether you’re at the office, the gym, or on the train, these AirPods can automatically adjust playback in real-time to deliver music closer to how the music is intended to sound.

Considering such premium features that usually come on much higher-priced headphones, the AirPods 3rd Generation are a steal at $119.95. You can enjoy up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge, with another 24 hours available within the included charging case. They also support quick-charging when the battery runs low, with a 5-minute charge providing up to 1 hour of playback. Of course, these work seamlessly across all your Apple devices and can also be paired with third-party devices. Grab a pair now if you’re looking for reliable earbuds built to last.