Get a New Pair of AirPods Pro 2 for Just $169 at Amazon

Anyone looking for some of the best high-fidelity earbuds should take a quick look at Amazon. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for just $169. If hearing your favorite songs and artists with the power of Spatial Audio isn’t enough to break out your wallet, then maybe saving thirty-two percent off the typical $249 price tag is a great motivator.

I’ve written in-depth about my admiration for AirPods—and with good reason. Being some of my favorite earbuds on the market, AirPods are super portable and provide fantastic highs and body-shaking lows. They’re perfect for anyone looking to get heavy at the gym or simply on the hunt for some speakers that nestle perfectly in your pocket.

Along with Apple’s immersive Spatial Audio, the H2 chip found in AirPods Pro 2 delivers unprecedented sound quality. The H2 chip also helps with Voice Isolation during phone calls in loud environments, and AirPods Pro 2 features Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode–which helps you hear the world around you when you’re jamming to your favorite tracks. Even better, Conversational Awareness ensures you never miss a friendly chat cause of your tunes.

USB-C charging makes sure you’ve got easy access to staying juiced, and the Pods provide 5.5 hours of battery life off a single charge when using Spatial Audio and Head Tracking features. Combine this with the Charging Case, and you’re looking at twenty-four hours of use off a single charge of the case.

Along with all the benefits of AirPods Pro, did I mention the free delivery? Head on over to Amazon and snag these before it’s a sold-out show.