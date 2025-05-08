Get a New Pair of Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian For Just $169

If you like headphones that prioritize style as much as functionality, you can grab the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian for just $169 on Amazon. That’s a whopping 51% off the usual price of $349.95. These special edition headphones have been designed in collaboration with Kim, sporting unique colors curated by her. These include classy neutral shades like black, navy, white, and several shades of brown.

Along with seriously good looks, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian offer fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency modes for rich, immersive sound. Personalized Spatial Audio uses dynamic head tracking to place you at the center of a 360-degree listening experience. You can even enjoy lossless audio when using them in wired mode with the included USB-C cable. These premium features usually come at a higher price point, making these headphones an unbeatable deal at just $169.

As for battery life, you get up to 40 hours on a single charge. A 10-minute Fast Fuel charge provides up to 4 hours of additional playback. That’s perfect for when you’re on the go. Of course, they’re also super comfortable to wear and have simple, one-touch pairing for both Apple and Android devices.

Be sure to get these before your summer travels so you can block out the hustle and bustle for a truly relaxing time. If you prefer earbuds to headphones, you can also save on the AirPods 3rd generation on B&H.