Get a Renewed 16-Inch M1 MacBook Pro (16GB/512GB) for Just $972

If you’re looking for a high-performance laptop in 2025 without spending over $1,000, I’ve got just the deal for you. The 2021 renewed 16-inch MacBook Pro—featuring Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage—is now available for only $972 on Amazon, less than half its original launch price. Here’s where you’ll find it!

Although it has been a few years since its release, the M1 MacBook Pro is still a pretty sweet deal. This is because it is the first laptop to feature the M1 Pro chip, which includes a 10-core processor and a 16-core GPU.

You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These specs are more than enough to handle power-intensive tasks such as video editing, software development, and even some gaming without lag or slowdowns.

The laptop also features the latest, although somewhat controversial, notched design, along with three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, an HDMI port, a full-size SD card slot, and the MagSafe magnetic charging connector.

One of the standout features is the 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. It delivers vivid, color-accurate visuals. Paired with 120Hz ProMotion, it makes animations, scrolling, and video playback feel incredibly smooth and responsive.

The MacBook’s audio output is just as impressive, thanks to the six-speaker sound system. At the time of launch, Apple claimed a battery life of 21 hours, but realistically, you can expect a solid 14 to 15 hours of screen-on time under medium workloads.