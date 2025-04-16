Get an Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular 42mm case) for Just $399

If you’re eyeing Apple’s flagship smartwatch, this is the perfect time to get one. Amazon is offering a flat $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular 42mm case). Originally priced at $499, this model is now up for grabs at just $399. It’s the biggest price drop to date!

Get 70% off the Apple Watch Series 10

Launched in 2024, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the most up-to-date model in Apple’s smartwatch catalog.

It rocks Apple’s biggest and most advanced display ever, which provides more metrics at a glance. Also, the Series 10 is lighter and thinner than the previous models. With Apple’s first-ever wide-angle OLED display, the latest model is 40% brighter and offers improved text visibility at all angles.

You’ll get an 18-hour battery life, and thanks to fast charging support, this smartwatch powers up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Whether you’re tracking your sleeping patterns or monitoring your resting heart rate, its advanced sensors and upgraded S10 SiP will provide deeper, more accurate insights. Plus, it packs exclusive features like Sleep Apnea Detection.

If you don’t need cellular connectivity, you can score the GPS-only model at just $329, that’s $70 off its usual $399 price tag.

This discount is applicable to both 42mm and 46mm case options.

Besides, Amazon also offers a straight $100 off on the high-end Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium with a 46mm case.

Since it’s a limited-time deal, make sure to place your order before it disappears.