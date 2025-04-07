Get an Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) for just $291 at Best Buy

Whether you are willing to switch your loyalty from a Fitbit watch or upgrade from a relatively old Apple Watch model, now could be the right time to make the decision.

Currently, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS+Cellular, 45mm) for just $291, down from $529 at Best Buy. That means cashing in on this deal will help you save a whopping $238!

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) is on sale for $279.99 at Best Buy. Originally priced at $399, buying this Apple Watch model lets you grab a solid $119 discount.

Launched in 2023, the Apple Watch Series 9 boasts the faster S9 SiP chip, a super handy double-tap gesture, and a brighter display. In terms of both design and feature set, it’s still a top draw.

Not to mention, very little separates the Series 9 from the latest model, Series 10.

So, if you’d like to snag this deal, hurry up, as it’s a limited-time offer.