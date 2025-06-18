Grab This 30% Off Deal on 118W USB-C Fast Charger for All Your Apple Devices

Amazon is offering a 30% discount on the powerful 118W USB-C Charger. Usually sold for $37, you can now grab this travel-ready, all-in-one charging solution at just $26.

This high-speed charger is compatible with a wide range of USB-C devices, including MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone, and more.

What sets this charger apart is its 118W output through a single USB-C port. It can quickly power your MacBook Pro without any compromises. With Power Delivery (PD) technology, the charger adapts to your device’s needs and delivers optimized charging every time. This charger can re-energize a 15-inch MacBook Pro to full battery in just about 1 hour and 35 minutes. Now, this makes it a solid option for busy users who need a quick and reliable charging solution.

The charger also comes with a 6.6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. This gives you the flexibility and length needed for both home and travel use. Plus, the compact and lightweight design with foldable prongs makes it easy to slip the charger into your bag or backpack. Thanks to the built-in protections, you never have to worry about overheating, voltage spikes, and overcharging problems.

All in all, if you’re looking for a powerful, reliable, and compact charger that can fuel up even the most hungry Apple devices, you must get one right now.