Winner Announcement – September 2nd, 2024

The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. We’re excited to announce the winner of the iPhone 15 Pro Max giveaway.



Congratulations to David L! We’ve already contacted David to confirm further details and arrange the shipping of his brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max.





Thank you to everyone who participated—stay tuned for future giveaways!

We’re taking the opportunity to celebrate our readership by starting a recurring giveaway event on The Mac Observer. With the first edition, we’ve chosen to highlight the restart of our podcast, The Mac Observer Show, in a new format, now weekly, but still under the powerful wings of Ken Ray, our dedicated host.

The prize will be an iPhone 15 Pro Max, which can be won by users tuning in from most international countries (please see terms & conditions for the complete exception list). The event will run until the start of September 2024, and winners will be announced right away. Once a winner is picked by the raffle system we’re using, our staff will first verify that all conditions have been met properly and then contact the user to establish shipping & other details (if possible, we’ll try to get the color you want).

How do I sign up?

There’s a secret page containing the sign-up form. In order to find it, simply search in your browser (through Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, Yahoo, or otherwise) for the following secret phrase:

macobserver 153826

Terms & conditions