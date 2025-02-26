Save $300 on the M2 Pro Mac Mini on Best Buy

Not every desktop computer has to be a bulky tower you dread seeing daily. In fact, one of the best desktop machines is no bigger than an iPad. That’s right—I’m talking about the Apple Mac mini (M2 Pro), a compact yet powerful desktop that happens to be on sale today.

Right now, you can grab the Mac mini (M2 Pro) at Best Buy for just $900 in its base configuration. If you’re looking for power in a stylish, space-saving design, this deal is worth checking out.

Why You Should Buy the Mac Mini (M2 Pro)

If you need a powerful computer for graphic design, video editing, or other creative tasks (plus some web browsing), the Mac mini (M2 Pro) is a reliable choice. With Apple’s M2 Pro chip handling both the CPU and GPU, you’ll experience smooth performance without lag. The visuals it produces are stunning, too. The base model comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and you can always upgrade if needed.