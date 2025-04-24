M2 Pro Mac mini Desktop (16GB/512GB) is $400 Off!

If you are on the lookout to buy a highly capable Mac mini desktop below MSRP, I’ve got the hottest deal for you! Right now, you can buy the M2 Pro Mac mini desktop (16GB/512GB) for just $799 at Best Buy. Originally priced at $ 1,199, the M2 Pro Mac mini is available for a whopping $400 discount. Yeah, it’s not every day that you get to save $400 on an Apple product.

So, what makes the M2 Pro Mac mini a pretty solid choice even in 2025? There’s a lot to like about this model. For starters, it’s known to deliver pro-level performance in a compact design. Boasting a 12-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the M2 Pro Mac mini arrived in 2023.

Its upgraded Neural Engine is 40 percent faster than the M1. Hence, you can count on it to speed up your ML tasks like video analysis and image processing.

The best part? Thanks to the robust media engine, the M2 Pro is capable of playing up to five streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps simultaneously. Coming back to this latest Best Buy deal, keep in mind that it’s a limited-time offer. So, the sooner you spring into action, the better.