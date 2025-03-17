Rare Deal: Apple Studio Display Drops to $1,299 Before New Models Arrive

If you’ve been eyeing a premium display to pair with your Mac Studio or Mac Mini, Best Buy has a rare deal on the Apple Studio Display that you won’t want to miss.

With a tempting discount available, it’s the perfect time to snag this top-tier alternative to the Pro Display XDR—before it’s gone!

Right now, you can own the Studio Display for $1,299, which is a straight $300 off Apple’s premium monitor.

The Apple Studio Display is a stunning 27-inch monitor that supports 5K resolution (5120 x 2880) with a 60Hz refresh rate. The standard glass model has an anti-reflective coating for improved comfort and readability. Other highlights include an A13 Bionic chip, a 12MP camera, six speakers, and a three-microphone array.

You’ll find three USB-C ports and one Thunderbolt port for connectivity. There’s also a built-in tilt-adjustable stand that offers 30 degrees of smooth and effortless tilt. Thanks to the P3 wide color gamut support, the Apple Studio Display makes an ideal companion for video editing, content creation, and post-production needs.

All in all, you’ll enjoy a sleek design, immersive spatial audio, and excellent image quality. Of course, the Studio Display comes with a steep price tag, but it’s still a more affordable alternative to Apple’s high-end Pro Display XDR, which costs a fortune.

It’s not every day that you come across a tempting deal on the Apple Studio Display. If you’ve got your eye on one, make sure you don’t miss out on this rare opportunity.