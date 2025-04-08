Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular 46mm case) at Amazon

If you don’t want to settle for anything less than the latest smartwatch with top-tier specs, Amazon has brought you the deal you are looking for.

You can now get a flat $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular 46mm case). Originally priced at $529, this Apple Watch model is now readily available for $429, the biggest price drop yet!

The 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 variant is now available for just $399, down from $499.

It’s worth noting that these are the lowest prices we’ve tracked on these two smartwatches.

What’s more, both of these watch models are readily available in several case colors and band styles. This means finding the one that matches your style should be a breeze.

Launched in 2024, the Apple Watch Series 10 boasts an eye-catching aerospace-grade titanium finish, a wide-angle OLED display, and depth and water temperature sensors. The advanced depth sensors make the Series 10 a great pick for swimming and snorkeling.

Since this is a limited-time deal, the sooner you snag it, the better!