Save $150 on Apple’s 13-Inch M4 MacBook Air 2025 Model (24/512GB)

Apple is currently offering the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $1,249. That’s a $150 discount off its original price.

While the design stays the same as its predecessor, the M4 MacBook Air brings some solid upgrades under the hood. First, there’s the all-new M4 chip, which features 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, delivering amazing performance even in demanding workloads like coding, 4K video rendering, and gaming, which has recently been a focus for Apple.

In terms of raw numbers, the processor scores 3,763 in Geekbench’s single-core test and 14,694 in the multi-core test. That’s roughly a 15–20% performance boost over the previous generation. Plus, you also get support for all Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Email Summaries. If you want to know how it performs in daily use, check out our review of the M4 MacBook Air after spending one month with it.

Another key improvement is the new 12MP webcam, which features improved low-light performance and supports Center Stage.

The 13-inch Liquid Retina display looks stunning with deep blacks, spot-on colors, and good contrast. Thanks to its coverage of over 100% of the sRGB color space, you can also do photo editing work. In terms of ports, the M4 MacBook Air features a MagSafe port for charging, a headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for DisplayPort and charging.

When it comes to battery life, Apple claims up to 18 hours on a single charge. However, in real-life usage with several Chrome tabs and Word editing, you can expect 14-15 hours of screen-on time.

So, whether you’re upgrading from an Intel-based Mac or an older Apple Silicon model, the new 13-inch M4 MacBook Air has something for everyone. And at just $1,249, it’s a pretty capable machine.