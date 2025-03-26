Save $170 on Beats Studio Pro Headphones at Amazon and Best Buy

Best Buy and Amazon have a fantastic deal for Beats Studio Pro. Whether you need them to psyche yourself up to hit big reps in the gym or you’re simply looking for some of the highest-rated headphones on the market, this offer doesn’t even require wishing on a monkey’s paw.

Right now, Amazon is running its Big Spring Sale, and it appears that Best Buy is looking to get in on the action as well. Beats are currently some of the most popular headphones on the market, and both Best Buy and Amazon are offering the Studio Pro model for $179.99, saving you $170 from the typical $349 price tag.

Coming in a wide variety of color options, including Black, Deep Brown, Earth, Moon, Matte White, and more, Beats Studio Pros are also packed to the brim with high-fidelity audio features. This includes up to forty hours of battery life, with a ten-minute “Fast Fuel” charge that can give you four more hours of listening. You also gain access to Spatial Audio, giving you a completely immersive experience thanks to dynamic head tracking.

Additional features include two distinct listening modes (Transparency and Active Noise Cancelling), three different sound profiles, access to Beats’ custom acoustic platform along with USB-C charging.

Amazon’s deal lasts until March 31, and it’s likely that Best Buy will cut its promotion around that time as well, so be sure to act fast.

If you need deals, keep following The Mac Observer as we scope the internet for the latest and greatest offers.