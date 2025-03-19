Save $209 on 13″ M3 MacBook Air 16/256GB at Amazon

If you’re looking for a high-performance machine without splurging on the Pro lineup, here’s a steal deal for you.

Amazon is offering a 19% discount on a 13-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. That means you can grab this powerhouse Air for just $890, shaving off a whopping $209 instantly.

Sure, we already have the latest M4 MacBook Air, but the M3 model still remains a terrific machine for most users. It features a stunning 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display that looks sharp and produces gorgeous image quality, making it a great option for content creation, video editing, and designing tasks. Thanks to the sleek design and the portable 13-inch size, you can carry this Mac wherever you go.

With an M3 processor, up to 24GB RAM, and a solid 18-hour battery life, you’re investing in an up-to-date laptop that’s built to last. In my opinion, it’s an incredible option for professionals, creatives, and other users who need a seriously capable machine without the pro price tag.

Apart from the base model, Amazon also offers terrific discounts on higher storage options.

You can score the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model in Starlight finish for just $999 instead of the usual $1,299. Also, the Silver M3 MacBook Air with 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD is up for grabs at $1,019, which is $480 down from its original $1,499 price tag.

Honestly, this is one of the best MacBook deals we’ve seen so far. So, make sure to grab yours while the deal lasts.

It’s worth knowing that different discount applies to different colors. You can visit the above links for details.