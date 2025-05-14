Save $300 on M3 MacBook Air (8/512GB) at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for just $1,099—a $300 discount from its original price of $1,399. This is an amazing deal if you’re a professional, student, or just an everyday user in need of a sleek, powerful laptop.

As part of the deal, you also get three months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, along with two months of Apple TV+ and iCloud+ for free.

Powered by Apple’s 3nm M3 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air packs an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It offers a significant performance boost over its predecessor, with an impressive score of 12,057 in Geekbench’s multicore test. From running demanding apps to juggling multiple tasks, the M3 handles it all with ease.

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display is another standout feature, with a resolution of 2880 x 1864 and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It’s perfect for creative work, streaming content, or even working outdoors. The device also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a three-microphone array for video conferencing.

Apple claims up to 18 hours of battery life, although realistically, you can expect a solid 12-14 hours of use on a medium workload.

So, whether you’re upgrading from an older MacBook or switching to macOS for the first time, this $1,099 deal makes the M3 MacBook Air one of the best values in Apple’s current lineup.