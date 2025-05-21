Save $350 on a 15-inch M3 Macbook Air (24/512GB) at Amazon

If you need a new laptop, you can currently save $350 on a 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. That means that instead of the regular price of $1699, you can get it for only $1349. This is an unbeatable deal for such a power-packed device offering incredible value for money.

You get a whopping 24GB Unified Memory coupled with 512GB of SSD storage. This ensures plenty of resources for intensive tasks like video editing and large files, such as videos and images. At the same time, the M3 chip offers snappy performance for all your multitasking needs. Like all the latest Macs, this device is built for Apple Intelligence and will get the latest updates for many years to come.

Furthermore, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air boasts a larger display than the standard 13-inch models. This offers more screen real estate for running multiple apps, gaming, or streaming your favorite content. It’s an ideal choice for work, school, or home. You won’t need to charge it as often, since the battery lasts all day with moderate use.

Finally, all that versatility is packed into a sleek and lightweight design that’s less than half an inch thick. So, carry it wherever you go for uninterrupted productivity or entertainment. This deal is currently available only in the Midnight, Silver, and Space Gray color options.