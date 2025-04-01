Save $400 on 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro,512GB & 1TB Models at Best Buy

If you’ve been eyeing a new MacBook Pro, Best Buy has a solid deal for you. The retailer is currently offering a $400 discount on both the 512GB and 1TB variants of the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Prices start at $1,499 for the 512GB storage model with 18GB RAM and go up to $1,899 for the 1TB variant, also with 18GB RAM.

You get several freebies, including three months of Apple Music and Apple Arcade, plus two additional months of iCloud+ and Apple TV+.

While Apple recently launched the new M4 generation of the MacBook Pro, it doesn’t offer significant performance improvements. Since the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro houses the M3 Pro chip, it remains a solid option for those seeking a powerful machine.

The processor, which includes 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores, can handle all heavy workloads, including 4K video editing, word processing, coding, and even gaming, which has increasingly been Apple’s focus. You also get Apple Intelligence support out of the box, which unlocks features like Writing Tools, Image Playground, and much more.

Then there’s the gorgeous 14-inch 3024 x 1964 mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of over 1000 nits. It provides a fantastic experience, whether working indoors or outdoors, and is also color-accurate for artists and editors.

Apple claims the MacBook Pro offers up to 18 hours of battery life, but in real-world usage, you can expect around 14 hours on medium workloads. In addition, you get a MagSafe port for charging, one HDMI 2.1 port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack.