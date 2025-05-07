Save $400 on Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac (16/512GB)

If there’s one great computer for work, school, and home, it has to be the iMac. Best Buy currently has an offer where you can save $400 on Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. That brings the price down from $1799 to $1399, which is a pretty sweet deal.

This M3 iMac may be a generation older than the latest M4 iMac, but it’s still an awesome investment for anyone looking for a reliable all-in-one desktop system. The M3 chip is a powerhouse processor that can handle heavy multitasking, video editing, and even some high-end gaming, and almost anything else you might use it for. Keep in mind you’re getting the upgraded 16GB of RAM, which makes a huge difference for power users compared to the standard 8GB version.

Buy an iMac with M3 chip for $1399



In terms of design, the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display is truly stunning, making it a joy to stream movies or view your favorite photos and videos. You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. This makes it a perfect device for both work and entertainment, studies, and creative work.

For connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, up to two USB 3 ports, and a headphone jack. Lastly, of course, it’s got that iconic design that makes it strikingly sleek and elegant, elevating the look of your workspace. If you’re in the market for a desktop that’ll stand the test of time, you don’t want to miss the $400 worth of savings on this awesome iMac! It’s currently available in Blue and Silver color options.