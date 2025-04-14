Save $400 on This iMac Deal To Get a Mac Desktop on the Cheap

If recent tariff news has you terrified for the future, perhaps it’s time to err on the cheap side of your wallet with this Mac desktop deal from Best Buy. Considering all the wackiness in the world right now, I don’t feel comfortable shopping unless the offer looks good, and the one at this U.S. retailer is a California checks all the boxes. Here’s where you’ll catch this deal!

M3 iMac (16/512GB) $400 Off Currently at Best Buy

In the market for something new? Want the glorious power of Apple’s M3 chip? Right now, Best Buy is offering the M3 iMac for $1,399, knocking $400 off the typical $1,799 price tag. To sweeten the deal even more, this mode rocks a 16GB RAM upgrade that gives you double the power over the standard 8GB model. However, be aware that Best Buy is offering the 8GB RAM option for a significantly reduced rate as well, but isn’t more always better?

Available in Silver and Blue color options, Apple’s classic all-in-one features a gorgeous 4480 x 2520 LCD Retina display with two Thunderbolt 4 display ports, two USB-C 3.0 ports (four USB ports total), Siri and a Touch ID sensor bar. The front-facing 1080p built-in webcam also makes you look your best during those late-night Zoom calls.

Thanks to the power of the M3 and all its 3-nanometer glory, you’re not only going to get access to Apple Intelligence, but you’ll also ensure that the iMac will stay up-to-date for quite some time. The 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU is going to be fantastic for photo, video or music editing, and digital production. The additional RAM also ensures you have plenty of breathing room while multitasking.