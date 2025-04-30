Save $60 on this Smart Keyboard for iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro (Select Models)

If you often type on your iPad, a keyboard can make the experience way easier (and more enjoyable). The only issue is that Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the iPad usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag of $159. Right now, however, you can save $60 and get it for just $99 at Best Buy.

This keyboard is compatible with older devices, namely the 7th and 9th generation iPads, the iPad Air 3rd generation, and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It provides a smooth and comfy typing experience that won’t strain your hands, even when you’re working for hours. That makes it perfect for students or anyone else who gets a lot of work done on their iPad.

Save $60 on the Apple Smart Keyboard on Best Buy

Moreover, no charging or pairing is required. Just attach the keyboard to your iPad and you’re good to go. When not in use, it folds away into a slim and durable front cover for your tablet. This makes it incredibly portable and easy to use.

At just $99, this Smart Keyboard for iPad is a deal worth bagging because it almost converts your iPad into a mini-computer. You won’t need to use the on-screen keyboard which saves display real estate while you’re working and provides a more comfortable typing experience. It’s a great way to upgrade your old device on a budget!