Save Up to $185 with these Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and SE 2 Deals

If you’re thinking about getting an Apple Watch, here are some amazing deals you definitely won’t want to miss. From the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 to the premium Apple Watch Series 10, there are offers across all models!

Apple Watch SE 2

Image Credits: Best Buy

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 is now even more affordable with an $80 discount at Best Buy and Amazon. You can grab the 42mm Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS) for just $169, down from its original price of $249. The GPS + Cellular model is also available for $199, a significant drop from its usual $279.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a versatile smartwatch that includes essential features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Heart Rate Monitoring, and Crash Detection. Plus, the 40mm case option makes it one of the best Apple Watches for kids.

You can take advantage of the $80 discount on both the 40mm and 44mm sizes, available in GPS and Cellular options. Use the links below to explore the model that best suits your needs.

Apple Watch Series 9

Image Credits: Best Buy

Best Buy is offering $80 off on the 41mm model and a terrific $128 discount on the bigger 45mm option. Debuted in 2023, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a great smartwatch for most users. It sports a gorgeous display with 2,00 nits of peak brightness, so you can enjoy a clear and comfortable viewing experience in any lighting conditions.

While it may not be the most up-to-date Apple Watch, it offers many of the standout features found in the pricier Series 10. This includes a solid 18-hour battery life and water resistance of up to 50 meters.

You can also own the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) for just $344 at Best Buy—that’s a fantastic $185 in savings.

Apple Watch Series 10

Image Credits: Amazon

The most recent flagship in Apple’s smartwatch lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, is available with a flat $100 discount on Best Buy and Amazon.

Originally priced at $399 and $429, the 42mm and 46mm models are now available for just $299 and $329, respectively. This marks the lowest price we’ve seen so far for the Series 10.

The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a stunning Retina Display and is available in an exclusive jet black color, along with the classic silver and rose gold aluminum options. Plus, it’s the first Apple smartwatch to boast a wide-angle OLED display for improved text visibility. It comes with advanced features like Sleep Apnea Detection and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.

The discount is available on all three colors in both sizes. So, you can pick the one that fits your wrist and reflects your style.

In addition to the GPS models, the Cellular models are also available for $100 off. And that’s not all—you can snag the premium Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium at its lowest price ever. Check out the links below to pick the model that’s right for you.

You probably won’t find a better discount until Apple releases a new model. So, it’s the best time to take home the Apple’s latest smartwatch.