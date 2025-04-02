Save up to $700 on 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro (36/1TB) at B&H

2023 MacBook Pro Models
If you have been planning to own a real workhorse, here’s a fantastic M3 MacBook Pro deal you wouldn’t want to miss.

B&H is currently offering up to $700 off the 14″ MacBook Pro M3 Pro across various configurations. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking for a high-performance laptop.

You can score the Space Gray 14″ M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage for only $1,549—that’s an amazing $550 off. And if you’re looking for even more power, you can save $700 on the 36GB RAM model.

Released in 2023, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro is one of the most capable Apple laptops you can buy today.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro

It boasts a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a variety of connectivity options, and impressive battery life. Additionally, its all-metal chassis exudes a premium feel and adds a contemporary touch.

With 36GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, you’ll experience buttery-smooth performance and have ample space for all your needs.

Get 18/512GB M3 Pro, Space Black (Was $2,099, Now $1,549 @ B&H)
Get 36/512GB M3 Pro, Space Black (Was $2,299, Now $1,799 @ B&H)

Also, the Silver color in 18GB RAM and 512GB SSD model is now available at a huge $600 discount. That slashes the price to just $1,599 from its regular $2,199.

Get 18/512GB M3 Pro, Silver (Was $2,199, Now $1,599 @ B&H)

Want to future-proof your purchase with more storage? B&H is also offering the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 1TB storage at just $1,899. Even better, the price remains the same for both the 18GB and 36GB RAM models.

Get 18/1TB M3 Pro, Space Black (Was $2,399, Now $1,899 @ B&H)
Get 36/1TB M3 Pro, Space Black (Was $2,599, Now $1,899 @ B&H)

If you’re looking for a powerhouse that delivers unmatched performance, the M3 Pro model with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU is up for grabs at just $2,199. That’s $600 off right away.

With a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, this Mac delivers a stellar performance in gaming, multitasking across RAM-heavy apps, and other demanding tasks.

Get 36/1TB M3 Pro with 18-core GPU (Was $2,799, Now $2,199 @ B&H)

If you’ve been eyeing this model, now’s the time to act! These deals won’t last forever.

