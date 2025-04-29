Score $80 Off AirPods Pro 2 at Best Buy and Enjoy Free Apple Music

Looking to get a pair of AirPods Pro 2 at a great deal while enjoying some free Apple Music? Fortunately for you, I find deals like a bloodhound looking for a convict. A certain big-box retailer has a deal that’s too sweet for audio nerds to pass up. Continue reading to learn how you can save a good chunk of change on some of the earbuds around.

Save $80 On AirPods Pro 2 and Score a Free Apple Music Trial

Looking to enjoy personalized Spatial Audio for a fraction of the price? Right now, Best Buy has a rather sick deal where it’s knocking $80 off the typical $249.99 price tag of the AirPods Pro 2. Bringing the price down to $169.99, this is a pretty great offer for what I personally believe are some killer earbuds.

With six hours of listening time off one charge, and 30 hours of listening when you factor in the Charging Case, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode, hearing protection features, and more, the AirPods Pro 2 is a great choice for anyone who wants studio-quality audio in a highly portable package.

These are the earbuds I own, and I love ’em. Being able to interact with Siri while I’m at the gym or riding my bike is great for pausing and starting my workouts or music, and I appreciate how fast the USB-C Charging Case receives a charge.

What’s a better combination than a pair of AirPods Pro 2 and a free Apple Music trial? They go together better than peanut butter and marshmallow. Along with getting a fantastic deal on a set of AirPods, Best Buy is also offering their own Apple Music trial when you purchase this device. Bear in mind that this deal is only available for those in the U.S. with a Best Buy account, but remember Apple offers a similar deal as well.

Be sure to act quickly, as this offer likely won’t last long.