This 42% Off Deal Is the Cheapest MacBook We’ve Seen in a While

If you’re in the market for a sleek, lightweight, and powerful laptop, B&H has a fantastic deal. You can now grab the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for just $749, slashing 42% off its $1,299 MSRP. This makes it the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model.

The 2023 15-inch MacBook Air takes everything people love about the 13-inch variant and makes it even better. It has a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display reaching over 500 nits of peak brightness while staying incredibly thin at just 11.5mm and weighing only 3.3 pounds.

In terms of design, it features the latest, flat aluminium look introduced with the M2 redesign, complete with MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an improved 1080p webcam under the notch.

The M2 processor provides enough power for casual workflows and even heavy tasks such as photo/video editing, coding, and word processing. The 10-core GPU offers compatible graphics performance, while the fanless design keeps things completely silent, even under load.

With an excellent battery life, the laptop easily provides 15 to 18 hours of screen time on a single charge, depending on the task. Plus, with a compatible fast charger, you can recharge it to 50% in around 30 minutes.

If you want a bigger screen, more power, and premium portability, you can’t go wrong with this 15-inch MacBook Air M2. If that sounds like your next laptop, now’s the time to act fast! Otherwise, take a look at our other deals this week.