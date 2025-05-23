This Week’s Best Apple Deals: Apple Watch Series 10 25% Off, M4 MacBook Pro for $2,230

Check out this week’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing a MacBook, Apple Watch, or AirPods, I’ve rounded up the best deals you don’t want to miss.

1. M4 MacBook Pro

If you’re looking for a high-performance laptop that combines speed, portability, and sleek design, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a strong contender. Right now, you can save $270 on the M4 version at Amazon, dropping the price from $2,499 to $2,229.

This deal applies to the base model, which features 24GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD. Powered by Apple’s advanced M4 Pro chip, this MacBook handles demanding tasks with ease, whether it’s coding, video editing, or 3D rendering.

It’s also optimized for Apple Intelligence, ensuring seamless integration with upcoming productivity features. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display provides ample screen space and vibrant visuals, perfect for multitasking.

With all-day battery life, you can work anywhere without worry. Durable, powerful, and designed for professionals, this MacBook Pro is a smart long-term investment. Given the rarity of MacBook discounts, this is a deal worth considering.

2. Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon has some incredible deals on the Apple Watch Series 10 right now! You can get the 46mm GPS model for just $329, down from its original price of $429, a solid $100 discount.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the first of its kind to feature a wide-angle OLED display, offering clearer visuals and improved readability. Its sleek, lightweight design includes a larger screen that delivers 30% more display area without adding bulk.

This smartwatch is also packed with advanced health features like Sleep Apnea Detection, making it a smart choice for wellness tracking. It includes depth and water temperature sensors, perfect for swimming and snorkeling. Choose from stylish finishes like jet black, rose gold, or classic silver aluminum.

Prefer something smaller? The 42mm GPS model is also $100 off, now $299 instead of $399. If you want cellular connectivity, Amazon is taking $100 off both the 42mm Cellular model, now priced at $399. For a premium look, the Titanium case model with a Milanese loop is available for $639, $160 off its $799 list price.

3. M3 Macbook Air

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, now’s a great time to grab the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air at a $350 discount, down from $1699 to just $1349. This powerful machine features 24GB of Unified Memory and 512GB of SSD storage, making it ideal for demanding tasks like video editing or handling large media files.

Powered by the efficient M3 chip, it delivers smooth multitasking and long-term support with future Apple Intelligence updates. The 15-inch display provides more space than the standard 13-inch models, perfect for multitasking, streaming, or gaming.

With all-day battery life under moderate use, it’s a reliable companion for work, school, or entertainment. Despite its large screen, the MacBook Air maintains a slim profile at under half an inch thick, making it easy to take anywhere. This limited-time deal is available in Midnight, Silver, and Space Gray color options.

4. AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently $50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down from $249 to just $199. It’s a solid offer for a premium pair of wireless earbuds, perfect for treating yourself or someone else. The AirPods Pro 2 come with Active Noise Cancellation to block out ambient noise, making them ideal for travel or commuting.

When you need to stay aware of your surroundings, Transparency Mode allows outside sound in, so you can walk or commute safely. The Adaptive Audio feature smartly blends these two modes, adjusting in real time for the best audio experience.

Another standout is Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers the volume when you start speaking. Audio quality is impressive too, with crisp highs and deep bass, complemented by personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking for a fully immersive sound tailored to your ear shape.

These earbuds include four sizes of silicone tips for a perfect fit and touch-sensitive stems for easy control and Siri access. The IP54-rated buds and MagSafe charging case are resistant to dust, sweat, and water; great for workouts and everyday use.

5. iPad Mini 7

Amazon just dropped the iPad mini 7 Wi-Fi models to their all-time lowest prices, with savings of up to $100. The 256GB version is now available for just $499, making it one of the best deals we’ve seen on this configuration.

The entry-level 128GB model is priced at $399, down from its regular $499. The 256GB version follows at $499 (was $599), and the 512GB model is just $699 (regularly $799). These deals are live now as part of Amazon’s and Best Buy’s early Memorial Day sales. While not every Wi-Fi + Cellular color variant gets the full $100 discount, all storage sizes across four color options are at record-low prices.

Launched last fall alongside the iPhone 16 and AirPods 4, the iPad mini 7 gives you a compact yet powerful device. It’s powered by the blazing-fast A17 Pro chip, paired with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and Wi-Fi 6E for ultra-smooth connectivity. If you enjoy writing, drawing, or note-taking, you’ll appreciate its Apple Pencil Pro support.

What sets it apart? The iPad mini 7 is the most affordable Apple Intelligence-compatible iPad in the current lineup. If you’re debating between an open-box unit and a brand-new one, the small savings may not be worth it. For a few dollars more, you can unwrap a brand-new device, knowing it’s never been used.