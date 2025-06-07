This Week’s Best Apple Deals: M3 Max MacBook Pro $700 Off, M4 iPad Pro $400 Off, & More

Check out this week’s hottest Apple deals live right now. Whether you’re eyeing a powerhouse MacBook Pro, a next-gen iPad, or AirPods to satisfy the audiophile in you, I rounded off some deals you shouldn’t miss. Mark your favorites and place your order before the offer ends.

1. M4 MacBook Air

Amazon is slashing prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with savings of up to $150 on both 13-inch and 15-inch models. The 13-inch model starts at $849 for the 256GB model, $1,049 for the 16GB/512GB variant, and $1,249 for the 24GB/512GB version. For the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air, the 256GB model is priced at $1,049, the 16GB/512GB at $1,249, and the 24GB/512GB at $1,449.

The M4 MacBook Air features a stunning Liquid Retina display, a 12MP Center Stage Camera, 18-hour battery life, and several upgrades over the previous models.

2. 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro

If you’re looking for a flagship Mac without splurging on the latest M4 models, here’s a steal deal for you. Currently, Best Buy is offering a flat $500 off on select 14-inch and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models. You can take home the 16-inch model with 18GB RAM and 512GB SSD for only $1,899, or score the more powerful 36GB RAM variant for just $2,299. The portable 14-inch option with 18GB RAM and 1TB SSD is available only for $1,799.

These capable MacBook Pros boast the processing power of Apple Silicon M3 Pro, making them ideal for video editing, gaming, and other demanding tasks. They also feature a premium all-metal chassis, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display, Apple Intelligence support, versatile connectivity options, and a solid 22-hour battery life.

3. 14-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro

For professionals looking for a no-compromise Apple laptop, Best Buy is offering an incredible $700 off the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 36GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Usually sold for $3,099, this real workhorse is now up for grabs at just $2,399, in both Silver and Space Gray finishes.

With an insanely capable M3 Max processor, 36GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, this MacBook is designed to be an ultimate companion for your intense workflows. Whether it’s video editing, 3D rendering, or software development, this machine handles everything without any hiccups. It also features a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display, which produces color-accurate and life-like visuals in any setting.

If you crave a desktop-like experience, the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro with a whopping 48GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is also available at a tempting $700 off.

4. Apple M3 iMac

If you’re planning to go for an all-in-one Apple desktop, you just can’t miss a great iMac deal. Normally priced at $1,799, Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for just $1,399 at Buy Buy. That’s a $400 saving on one of the most stylish and feature-packed desktops on the market.

This iMac combines sleek aesthetics with a gorgeous 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, a six-speaker sound system, and a studio-quality mic array. With an M3 processor onboard, this all-in-one iMac handles demanding tasks effortlessly, while its versatile connectivity ports help you build a complete, full-fledged workstation.

5. iPad 11th generation A16 Chip

If you’re looking for an entry-level iPad and can skip the bells & whistles of AI, the iPad (A16) is going to be your best bet. Right now, you can snag the iPad 11 in your favorite color for just $299—a sweet $50 off and the best price we’ve seen yet.

With an upgraded A16 chipset, 128GB base storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Smart HDR, Bluetooth 5.3, and other surprise features, the iPad 11th-generation brings a serious performance boost over its predecessor. It’s a great pick for students, kids, students, or casual users who want a reliable performance without overspending.

6. AirPods Max

If you wish to enjoy the ultimate AirPods experience, AirPods Max are simply unbeatable. While it comes with a premium $550 price tag, Best Buy is offering an instant $70 off in all five colors, which sweetens up the deal. This flagship, over-the-ear pair of headphones offer a luxurious cushioned fit, the universal USB-C charging standard, 20 hours of battery life, and exceptional active noise cancellation.

7. M2 Mac Mini

Best Buy slashes $200 off the M2 Mac Mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. You can now grab this desktop computer for just $499, rather than its usual $699. With the Apple Silicon M2, featuring 8 CPU and 10 GPU cores, this compact desktop can handle everything from multitasking and light gaming to designing and video editing like a champ. This compact powerhouse packs Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, USB-A, a Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, offering great value without the M4 price tag.

8. AirPods Pro 2

If you always wanted to get AirPods Pro 2, but the $249 price felt too much, we’ve spotted a steal deal for you. Currently, Amazon is selling these premium Apple earbuds for just $169.99, which is $80 off their usual price of $249. This price drop may not last long, so make sure to grab yours before they’re gone.

AirPods Pro 2 are known for their standout features, such as top-notch ANC capabilities and Personalized Spatial Audio. Plus, you’ll enjoy a smooth and seamless integration with Apple devices. I’ve been using AirPods Pro 2 every day for a year now. They are super comfortable, deliver crisp and clear sound even in noisy places, and last for up to 30 hours. Once you try them, there’s no going back.

9. M4 iPad Pro

Amazon is now back with a massive $400 price drop on the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 2TB SSD. Apple’s latest flagship boasts a remarkable Tandem OLED display and the power of M4 in a strikingly thin design that turns heads. Plus, it offers a 12MP landscape front camera with Center Stage for perfect selfies and video calls. Apart from the 2TB option, other configurations, including the 13-inch models, are on discount too. You can click the link below for complete details.

10. M3 iPad Air

Amazon is offering a rare $100 discount on the entire M3 iPad Air lineup. Now, the compact 11-inch option starts at $499, while the bigger 13-inch version starts at $699. With a blazing-fast M3 chip, this Air delivers up to 20% faster performance than the previous M2 iPad Air models. Thanks to hardware-accelerated ray tracing, the M3 iPad Air offers better graphics rendering for an immersive gaming experience. The discount applies to all colors and both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.