Today’s Best Apple Deals: M3 iMac $400 Off, iPad Mini 7 $100 Off, and More

Check out today’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re planning to own a powerful Apple machine or an entry-level iPad, I’ve rounded up the best deals you wouldn’t want to miss. Browse through the list and grab your favorites before the deal disappears. Here you go!

1. Apple iMac M3

If you’re eyeing an all-in-one desktop computer, make sure to check out this amazing iMac deal. Usually sold for $1,700, Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available at just $1,399.

This iMac sports sleek aesthetics, a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and a studio-quality mic array. With the Apple Silicon M3 processor, the machine is capable enough to handle heavy multitasking, video editing, gaming, and other tasks you throw at it. On the connectivity front, you’ll find two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB 3 ports, and a headphone jack.

With a tempting discount of $400, there’s no better time to finally score an iMac that offers high-end performance in a sleek package.

2. M4 Mac Mini

Looking for a portable Apple desktop that can deliver a full macOS experience on any screen? We’ve spotted a steal deal for you. Launched in November 2024, the M4 Mac Mini is now available on Amazon for just $529.

With the power of the M4 processor and support for Apple Intelligence, this Mac Mini is ready to supercharge your workstation with blazingly fast performance and cutting-edge AI features. Despite its compact size, you’ll get all the essential ports, including Thunderbolt, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, and a headphone jack. Whether you’re a creative or a professional upgrading your home office, this is one deal you shouldn’t miss.

Amazon is also running a superb deal on the M4 Pro version. Rather than the usual $1,399, the powerful M4 Pro Mac Mini with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage is now up for grabs at just $1,229.

3. M4 iPad Pro

If you wish to own Apple’s latest flagship iPad, Amazon is offering a flat $200 off on the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro model. This top-of-the-line iPad packs a remarkable Tandem OLED display and M4 processing power in a strikingly thin and lightweight design. It features a 12MP landscape front camera with Center Stage for clear video calls and eye-catching selfies. The 13-inch model makes a perfect option for users seeking a solid laptop replacement.

Looking for a portable and compact option? Amazon is offering a flat $100 off on the 11-inch model.

4. iPad Mini 7

The iPad Mini 7 is the most portable and affordable AI-powered Apple tablet you can buy today. Usually $499, you can now snag it at just $399 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked to date. The best part is that a $100 discount is also available on Wi-Fi + Cellular models in all color options. The iPad Mini 7 features a compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an ultra-fast A17 Pro CPU, a 12MP camera, Wi-Fi 6e, and USB-C connectivity. With Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, you can sketch, draw, and doodle anywhere with ease and precision.

5. iPad 11th-Generation

If you’re after an entry-level iPad and don’t mind missing out on AI features, the iPad (A16) is your best bet. The 2025 iPad gets a nice upgrade with an A16 chipset, 128GB base storage, and a 12MP Center Stage camera. Plus, it offers some lesser-known features like Smart HDR and Bluetooth 5.3. The iPad 11 is a great option for kids, students, and casual users who want satisfying performance at an affordable price.

Right now, Amazon offers the iPad 11 for just $299—that’s $50 off and the lowest price we’ve tracked so far.

6. AirPods 3

If you’re searching for some great Apple earbuds that won’t break the bank, AirPods 3 are just $120 at B&H. These entry-level buds are packed with some “Pro-exclusive features,” like Adaptive EQ and spatial audio to deliver a rich sound quality all around you. Plus, they are IPX4 water and sweat resistant, so you can wear them to the gym or during workouts. When paired with the Lightning charging case, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life.

7. Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is now available at a flat $100 discount on Amazon. It’s the first-ever Apple smartwatch to rock a wide-angle OLED display for improved text visibility. It also offers advanced features like Sleep Apnea Detection and a nice 18-hour battery life. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 10 in exclusive jet black color, along with the classic silver and rose gold aluminum options. In addition to the GPS models, the Cellular models are also available for $100 off.

8. Apple Watch Ultra 2

You can save a flat $70 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the most premium and rugged smartwatch in Apple’s catalog. This high-end smartwatch comes with a capable S9 SiP, double tap gesture, and a brighter 3,000-nit display, making it a worthy upgrade over its predecessor. Built for athletes and adventure lovers, this smartwatch is designed to withstand extreme conditions and even comes with specialized bands for water sports.

9. AirPods 4

Usually sold for $129 and $179, the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC are now available for $99 and $149, respectively. AirPods 4 features a fresh design, improved USB-C case, wireless charging, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Powered by the H2 chipset, these Apple earbuds give you access to ‘pro-level’ features like Personalized Spatial Audio and voice isolation, all at a relatively affordable price. With an extra $30 off, it’s a deal too good to pass up.