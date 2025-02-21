Weekly Apple Deals: Apple Watch Series 10 18% Off, AirTags 2 $30 Off, Powerbeats Pro From $130, and More

Here’s a roundup of this week’s best deals on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Top 12 Apple Deals for This Week

1. Apple Watch Series 10

You can now get the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $330, an 18% discount from its original price! More than just a smartwatch, it becomes your personal fitness coach, health tracker, and daily assistant. With the built-in ECG app, you can monitor your heart health anytime, while the always-on Retina display keeps everything visible at a glance. The sleek Jet Black aluminum case and comfortable sports band give you both style and durability.

2. AirTag (4-Pack)

This top-rated Bluetooth tracker is a great choice for your iPhone, often highlighted in gift guides for its impressive accuracy in finding lost items. It connects to Apple’s Find My network, giving you a reliable way to keep track of your belongings. You can easily replace the battery, and its water-resistant design makes it more reliable for everyday use. However, it won’t ring your phone and doesn’t attach directly to items. If you’re looking for the best deal, Amazon currently offers a $30 discount on a four-pack.

3. Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds you can get. With 9 hours per charge and over 24 hours total from the charging case, they keep up with your busy day. Their water resistance makes them ideal for workouts, and the well-balanced sound complements every song or podcast you listen to. The comfortable yet stylish design stays secure no matter how much you move. As Apple’s first fully wireless fitness earbuds through Beats, they deliver excellent sound quality and integrate effortlessly with your iPhone, all in a sleek, low-profile design.

4. M2 iPad Air

If you’re looking for a tablet, the M2 iPad Air is a fantastic choice, giving you the perfect mix of performance, price, and portability. Right now, you can grab the 11-inch model for just $500 ($100 off the regular price), matching its lowest-ever cost. With the powerful M2 chip, 128GB of storage, and an upgraded front camera, this iPad Air is built to impress. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display delivers stunning visuals, while the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you in focus, even when you’re on the move. And with Apple Intelligence on the way, this deal is too good to pass up.

5. M2 MacBook Air

Amazon is taking $300 off the M2 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making it a great time to upgrade. You’ll love its elegant design, powerful performance, and vibrant display. Plus, with an impressive 14-hour battery life in tests, you can stay productive all day without worrying about charging.

6. Beats Studio Buds

With the launch of the Powerbeats Pro 2, you can take advantage of fresh discounts on other Beats models, including the Studio Buds and Buds Plus. Right now, you can grab these wireless Bluetooth earbuds with ANC for just $100 and $150, respectively, in select colors.

7. Beats Studio Pro

The Studio Pro over-ear headphones, featuring wireless Bluetooth and active noise cancellation, are now just $180 in select colors.

8. Apple Pencil Pro

Walmart is offering you $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory makes it easy for you to take notes, draw, and design. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and low latency, it feels just like using a regular pencil.

9. iPhone 15

Scoring an unlocked iPhone at a discount is rare, but today’s your lucky day! Right now, you can grab the iPhone 15 in black with 512GB for just $670 on Woot, saving you $330 off Apple’s price. With its powerful A16 chip, stunning 6.1-inch OLED display, and Dynamic Island, this phone delivers a top-tier experience. The 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens let you capture incredible shots, even without a telephoto lens. While it won’t support Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 runs flawlessly. This device is in “Pristine” condition, never used, with a full 100% battery life. Plus, you’ll get a one-year Apple warranty.

10. M4 iPad Pro (13-inch)

Image Source: Amazon

You can score Apple’s most powerful iPad at a $200 discount right now. With its stunning OLED display, blazing-fast performance, and surprisingly impressive cameras, this tablet delivers an exceptional experience. If you’re a creative professional, you’ll love how slim and lightweight it is while still handling almost anything you throw at it.

11. AirPods Pro 2

Image Source: Amazon

These best-selling earbuds give you top-rated noise cancellation so you can block out distractions and fully enjoy your music and podcasts. With Adaptive Transparency mode, you stay aware of important sounds around you while still immersing yourself in your audio. In loud environments, you might hear sharp noises like claps or snaps, but once your music starts playing, Active Noise Cancellation greatly reduces them. The controls respond instantly, work smoothly, and are surprisingly easy to use.

12. Beats Flex

With the Beats Flex, you get a sleek, compact design and up to 12 hours of battery life. They fit comfortably, and you can adjust the fit with four different ear tip sizes. Connecting via Bluetooth is effortless whether you’re using iOS, Android, or a PC. The built-in microphones capture your voice clearly, making calls crisp and ensuring smooth Siri interaction. With all these features, you’ll find them well worth the investment.