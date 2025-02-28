Weekly Apple Deals: Apple Watch Series 10 18% Off, Apple Pencil Pro $30 Off, Apple Studio Display From $1500, and More

Here’s a roundup of this week’s best deals on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

1. Apple Watch Series 10

This week, you can score all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon, including both GPS and cellular models. You’ll save $70 on the 42mm and 46mm GPS versions, available in multiple case colors and band styles. Plus, you won’t need any coupon codes to grab these deals.

2. Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon offers a $30 discount on the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This must-have iPad accessory allows you to take notes, draw, and design effortlessly. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and low latency, it provides a natural writing and drawing experience, similar to a traditional pencil.

3. Apple Studio Display

You can get the Apple Studio Display for its all-time low price of $1,500 this week on Amazon, down from $1,600. This deal applies to the Standard Glass model, and right now, it’s the only version available at this record-low price.

4. M4 iPad Pro (11 inch)

Apple’s most powerful iPad is currently available at a rare $50 discount. Featuring a stunning OLED display, exceptional performance, and remarkable cameras for a tablet, it offers an outstanding user experience. Creative professionals will appreciate its slim and lightweight design while still easily handling demanding tasks.

5. AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 feature a refreshed design, optimized using 50 million data points to provide the most comfortable fit yet. Equipped with Apple’s H2 chip, they deliver clearer calls with Voice Isolation and introduce a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. Charging is now more convenient with USB-C, and you can enjoy up to 30 hours of listening time. Offering Pro-level features at a more affordable price, these earbuds stand out in Apple’s wireless lineup.

6. AirPods Pro 2

Image Source: Amazon

These popular earbuds offer highly rated noise cancellation, allowing you to eliminate distractions and fully immerse yourself in your music and podcasts. The Adaptive Transparency mode keeps you aware of important surrounding sounds while still enjoying your audio experience. In noisy settings, you may notice sharp sounds like claps or snaps, but once your music begins playing, Active Noise Cancellation significantly minimizes them. The controls are highly responsive, operate smoothly, and are remarkably easy to use.

7. AirTag (4-Pack)

This week, you can grab the AirTag 4-Pack on Amazon for just $64, the lowest price ever, down from $99.00. If you only need one, the 1-Pack is also a great deal at $22.99.

8. Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Image Source: Amazon

Save $70 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad, featuring a vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, this iPad offers improved speed and efficiency over its predecessor. Experience crystal-clear video calls with the ultra-wide 12MP front camera and capture stunning 4K videos and sharp photos with the upgraded 12MP rear camera. Stay effortlessly connected with the USB-C port and fast Wi-Fi 6, perfect for work, streaming, or gaming.

9. M3 MacBook Air

You can get the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD for as low as $899, down from $1,099. Best Buy also has discounts on the 512GB versions. If you prefer the larger 15-inch MacBook Air, prices start at $1,099 for the 256GB model, originally $1,299. You can save up to $200 on the 512GB models as well.

10. M2 iPad Air

If you’re in the market for a tablet, the M2 iPad Air is an excellent option, offering a balanced combination of performance, affordability, and portability. Currently, you can get the 11-inch model for just $780 ($120 off its usual price), matching its lowest-ever cost. Equipped with the powerful M2 chip, 512GB of storage, and an improved front camera, this iPad Air is designed to impress. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display provides stunning visuals, while the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage ensures you stay in focus, even while moving. Plus, with Apple Intelligence on the horizon, this deal is hard to beat.

11. M4 Mac Mini

The M4 Mac mini is an excellent addition to any Apple setup, offering a compact design and the powerful M4 chip. Now available at a reduced price, you can get this high-performance device for under $1,000. For a limited time, you can purchase the M4 Mac mini for just $900. This model features an upgraded 24GB of memory and 512GB of storage, with the option to expand further using an external SSD.

12. AirPods Max

If you’re looking to save on Apple AirPods Max, Best Buy is currently offering an $50 discount on these high-end headphones. Featuring a stylish over-ear design, they provide an immersive experience with personalized spatial audio and active noise cancellation. Equipped with the H1 chip, the AirPods Max delivers up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge, allowing you to enjoy your music uninterrupted for hours.

13. Beats Studio Buds

With the release of the Powerbeats Pro 2, you can enjoy new discounts on other Beats models, such as the Studio Buds and Buds Plus. Currently, these wireless Bluetooth earbuds with ANC are available for just $100 and $150, respectively, in select colors.

14. Beats Studio Pro

The Studio Pro over-ear headphones, featuring wireless Bluetooth and active noise cancellation, are now just $200 in select colors.