Why Choose Bitrix24 for Project and Task Management?

Managing your team can be difficult without a way to assign work and track progress. In this Bitrix 24 review, I tested the platform’s task and project management features, so you know if it’s the right solution for you.

Let’s take a closer look:

Bitrix24 At a Glance

If you want to streamline workflows and bring all your business tools under one roof, Bitrix24 boasts over 35 native features and 550 integrations.

The cloud-based service is accessible from the web and has a dedicated app for Mac and iOS. The same features are also available on Windows and Android, so no team members are left behind.

It covers a wide variety of business needs, including communication and collaboration, CRM, website building, and marketing.

A key area is its comprehensive project management tools.

With a free forever tier and scalable premium plans, there is no barrier to entry.

Bitrix24 Project Management Features

After looking under the hood, here’s everything you need to know about managing your projects:

Organizing Users

Getting everybody in your business working together is easy with Bitrix24. The entire company structure is digitized, starting with each user getting an account.

By assigning users roles, creating workgroups and projects, and applying access permissions, you can ensure an efficient workflow.

The platform automates notifications and emails, keeping everyone up to date. Moreover, users can communicate via social style feed, different channels, private chats, calls, and video conferences. The latter supports 48 users at once in full HD.

Projects and Workgroups

In Bitrix24, a workgroup or project is simply a group of users designated to work together. The only distinction is that a workgroup is an ongoing team, while a project has a deadline.

Depending on your requirements, you might create these around broader departments such as the sales team or individual work projects, such as “May’s blog campaign.”

After creating a workgroup or project, it’s then easily applied across the platform. Users get their own shared workspace with all the desired tools. Messages can be sent directly to all the users. It takes one click to schedule a team meeting. Certain files and documents can be shared with the group.

For even more control, individual members within a workgroup or project can be given different roles. By default, the creator has top level access, moderators below them, and then regular team members.

You might also give certain users different permissions, such as the ability to edit tasks or documents, while the rest can only view them.

In public projects and workgroups, any user can click to join. If set to private, they must send a request, while hidden groups require owners or mods to invite new members.

Tasks

The real work gets done with tasks. Projects accommodate multiple tasks, subtasks, and dependencies. If you’ve done it once, repetitive and recurring tasks can be scheduled automatically.

Common templates make task creation more efficient. Moreover, the ChatGPT-style AI CoPilot speeds up the process. E.g, you can ask it to write the brief for you, create a list, and so on.

Tasks are easily assigned to the right team members and tracked automatically, along with working hours, status updates, and notifications.

An assignee can be helped on larger tasks by participants. Furthermore, you can add observers to tasks, who take a supervising role.

It even allows you to collaborate with guests by adding them as external users. They are invited by email or SMS and join tasks with limited permissions without needing an account. This is useful for freelancers or clients, who aren’t a formal part of the business.

I especially like that users can visualize tasks in their preferred project management style, from simple to-do lists to Kanban and Gantt charts.

Progress reports help you refine projects and plan what’s next based on hard data.

Workspace

Team members remain productive thanks to lots of useful workspace features. As soon as they log on, the feed shows the latest updates, assigned tasks, upcoming meetings, and more.

There is also a calendar for accepting meetings and planning ahead. Syncing this with other popular calendar apps is a great way for users to thoroughly plan their time.

Common documents, such as docx, pptx, xlsx, txt, and csv, are fully supported, so work doesn’t need to be completed outside the platform. These are stored in the Bitrix24 Drive for easy filesharing and co-editing.

The AI is always on hand to help with brainstorming ideas and speeding up content creation.

Other Powerful Bitrix24 Features

Project management is just one aspect of Bitrix24. Depending on your business, you can also benefit from:

All-in-one CRM system , for lead generation, deal management, sales pipelines, and marketing campaigns.

Omnichannel Contact Center

No-code website and store builders , along with widgets, landing pages, and social selling tools.

HR Management , offering HR accounts, advanced company and employee structuring, and internal information management.

Pricing

There’s no barrier of entry for Bitrix24 thanks to its generous free plan, and paid users can choose from four plans depending on requirements. You can pay monthly or get 30% off by paying for a year upfront.

FREE – Unlimited Free Users, 5GB Storage, core features only.

Basic ($61/mo or $588/yr) – 5 Users, 24GB Storage, expanded Project Management and CRM features, Telephony included in Contact Center, Online Stores alongside site builder.

Standard ($124/mo or $1,044/yr) – 50 Users, 100GB Storage, advanced Project Management features, Online Documents, Admin User Accounts.

Professional ($249/mo or $2,148/yr) – 100 Users, 1,000GB Drive, all Project Management and CRM features, Sales Intelligence, advanced Marketing features, E-Signature Documents, all Automations, HR User Accounts.

Enterprise ($499/mo or $4,200/yr) –250 Users, 3TB Drive, all features, Multiple branches, Enterprise pack.

Bitrix24 Review – Conclusion

Any business will benefit from the comprehensive features available with Bitrix24. If you want to streamline workflows and have a reliable hub for managing teams, projects, and tasks, there isn’t a more complete package.

A platform with so much going on will take some time to learn, but the time investment will quickly pay off through improved efficiency.

Improve the way you manage tasks with Bitrix24!

The fact it’s available for free and there are lots of flexible options for upgrading makes it well worth checking out.