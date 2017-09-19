Andrew Orr found an app that lets you search for text and objects in photos.
HomePod Real World Review: Is it Worth $350
After two weeks of putting HomePod through real world use we’re ready to tell you if it lives up to Apple’s hype. Here’s how it holds up as a streaming music player, Siri voice assistant, and more.
Review: MyIdol is a Weird but Fun 3D Avatar Creator for iOS
MyIdol is a 3D avatar creator that uses machine learning to create a lifelike replica of you.
A Geeky Musician's First Weekend with HomePod
Dave Hamilton, self-professed musician and geek, takes us through his first weekend with HomePod, dissecting what it means to him, and what that might (or might not!) mean to you.
Weather Now, a Gorgeous, Informative Weather App for iOS
Weather Now presents information in an easy-to-digest way, and it looks great.
Review: Another Excellent Transparent Case for iPhone X (Just Mobile)
John looks at another interesting clear case for iPhone X — this time from Just Mobile.
Kanex GoPower Watch, a Flexible Portable Charger for Apple Watch
Bryan Chaffin has been using Kanex’s GoPower Watch—a portable Apple Watch charger—for months, and loves it. Here’s why.
Review: A Special OtterBox Clear Case for That Special iPhone X
The iPhone X is a very special smartphone and deserves a very special case.
VSCO X Review, Bringing Analog Film Presets to Digital Photographers
VSCO celebrates the act of photography as an art form, and there is a special subscription called VSCO X, that gives you exclusive tools to use.
Woolnut Leather Sleeves for Apple MacBooks Offer Quality Materials and a Snug Fit
The leather is high quality, the stitching is strong, and the wool felt liner on the inside keeps a grip on your MacBook without scratching it.
iPhone X Review: Here's What Apple Gets Right, And Wrong
We’ve been putting the iPhone X through its paces since it came out and are ready to tell you what we think. Best iPhone ever, or just an expensive toy?
Review: If Apple Made an iOS Reddit Client, it Would be Apollo
The developer, Christian Selig, is a former Apple intern who wanted to build a Reddit app that closely adhered to Apple’s design guidelines.
Review: Logitech CRAFT Keyboard is Great but Also Marred [UPDATE]
The recently released Logitech CRAFT keyboard for PCs and Macs has more than the usual features for a keyboard, and most are good.
Sonos One: Alexa-Controlled Wireless Home Speaker
Wireless speaker company Sonos recently debuted voice support in two forms: pairing their speakers with an Amazon Alexa-enabled device like an Echo or Dot, and with Sonos’s first voice-enabled speaker, the Sonos One. We put the new speaker through its paces.
Review: PGP Encryption Comes to iOS With Canary Mail
There are features for advanced users who may already have a PGP key set up, and beginners who just want it handled automatically.
Here's Why I Love iStat Menus 6's Weather Forecast
It’s a small thing, to be sure, but when Bryan Chaffin get up to work, he’s found himself immediately drawn to it, sitting all sweet and pretty in his Mac’s Notifications.
Blue Satellite Delivers Amazing Sound but Needs Refinement
I want to love these headphones so much, but a couple of problems might make you think twice about pulling the trigger on the investment.
Vaja Grip iPad Pro Case Protects Your Investment: A Review
This is almost the Cadillac of iPad Pro covers, but it has one tiny flaw that the designers should consider for the next generation of the case.
iVAPO Folio Case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a Delight: A Review
Jeff Butts looks long and hard at this iPad Pro case to see if it’s worth a second look, and likes what he sees.
iOS 11: Apple's Big Productivity Upgrade
iOS 11 is here and it’s packed with new features for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Read on to see if there’s enough to get excited about.