Andrew Orr found an app that lets you search for text and objects in photos.
Review: MyIdol is a Weird but Fun 3D Avatar Creator for iOS
MyIdol is a 3D avatar creator that uses machine learning to create a lifelike replica of you.
A Geeky Musician's First Weekend with HomePod
Dave Hamilton, self-professed musician and geek, takes us through his first weekend with HomePod, dissecting what it means to him, and what that might (or might not!) mean to you.
Weather Now, a Gorgeous, Informative Weather App for iOS
Weather Now presents information in an easy-to-digest way, and it looks great.
Review: Another Excellent Transparent Case for iPhone X (Just Mobile)
John looks at another interesting clear case for iPhone X — this time from Just Mobile.
Kanex GoPower Watch, a Flexible Portable Charger for Apple Watch
Bryan Chaffin has been using Kanex’s GoPower Watch—a portable Apple Watch charger—for months, and loves it. Here’s why.
Review: A Special OtterBox Clear Case for That Special iPhone X
The iPhone X is a very special smartphone and deserves a very special case.
VSCO X Review, Bringing Analog Film Presets to Digital Photographers
VSCO celebrates the act of photography as an art form, and there is a special subscription called VSCO X, that gives you exclusive tools to use.
Woolnut Leather Sleeves for Apple MacBooks Offer Quality Materials and a Snug Fit
The leather is high quality, the stitching is strong, and the wool felt liner on the inside keeps a grip on your MacBook without scratching it.
Review: If Apple Made an iOS Reddit Client, it Would be Apollo
The developer, Christian Selig, is a former Apple intern who wanted to build a Reddit app that closely adhered to Apple’s design guidelines.
Review: PGP Encryption Comes to iOS With Canary Mail
There are features for advanced users who may already have a PGP key set up, and beginners who just want it handled automatically.
Here's Why I Love iStat Menus 6's Weather Forecast
It’s a small thing, to be sure, but when Bryan Chaffin get up to work, he’s found himself immediately drawn to it, sitting all sweet and pretty in his Mac’s Notifications.
The JUUK Ligero Is an Amazing Apple Watch Band
You’ll love finding occasions to wear this fantastic lightweight Apple Watch band.
Everywhere From ozPDA: Fabulous iOS World Clock Done Right
iOS World Clocks do require some attention to time zone fundamentals, but they mostly fall short in details. This iOS world clock from ozPDA, called Everywhere, fixes all that.
macOS: Speedifier Lets You Control Video Speed In Safari
Speedifier is a Mac app that lets you control video speed in Safari for HTML5 videos. You can use the extension on any on any website. Speedifier was developed by Arno Appenzeller, a part-time Mac and iOS indie developer from Germany. Andrew Orr reviews the app to test it out.
Belkin Car Vent Mount for Smartphones: No, This One Works!
Belkin has a new version of its Car Vent Mount for iPhone (or Android devices). Made with quality materials and redesigned components, this is the first vent mount that Bryan Chaffin has found that works.
V-Moda Crossfade LP2 Headphones Sweat the Details
The V-Moda Crossfade LP2 are over-the-ear headphones that check all of John Martellaro’s boxes. In this quick look review, he tells the story of his search for a pair of decent, reasonably priced headphones for casual music and podcasting. He found them.
iKlip Grip Pro an Excellent Multifunction Tripod, Monopod, Selfie Stick
iKlip Grip Pro is one of those devices that appeals to my love of clever. In one device, IK Multimedia has a tabletop tripod, a monopod/camera grip, and a selfie stick with an included Bluetooth remote the company pretends we’ll use for above-the-crowd shots. Better, the company did so without compromising the function of any of those three modes.
Minix NEO C Mini USB-C to HDMI: Low Cost, Low Weight
The Minix NEO C Mini is the little brother of the USB-C NEO C Multiport Adapter Dock previously reviewed. This smaller, less expensive model supports only pass-through power, HDMI (UHD) and two USB-A ports. It’s also half the price. John liked it a lot and highly recommends it for the Apple MacBook and new 2016 MacBook Pro.
Just Mobile's AluCharge 4-Port USB-A Charger Falls Just Short
Available in early December, the Just Mobile AluCharge is a four port. USB-A only charging hub. Made of solid aluminum, It outputs up to 31 watts and is designed to be world ready with the corresponding power plug. While it’s small and well made, it has some disadvantages compared to a notable competitor reviewed previously.