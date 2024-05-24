Apple Explains Why Old Deleted Photos Started Resurfacing on iOS 17.5

Apple addressed the weird bug in iOS 17.5 that caused deleted photos to resurface leaving users confused and worried about privacy. The bug was resolved in the iOS 17.5.1 update, Apple went on record and said it happened because of a damaged database entry on the devices and wasn’t related to iCloud Photos. So when you saw those old memories come back again unexpectedly, they were never truly deleted from your device itself.

Apple said this bug only harmed a few users and pictures, but why did photos from 2010 suddenly appear again? The answer is that these files might have remained through backups or device changes, even if one didn’t use iCloud Photos. It’s a reminder of how digital footprints can stick around.

Things heated up with a claim on Reddit that photos reappeared on a device that had been cleared and sold. Apple rebuked this, saying that if you properly reset the phone, all data should be removed completely, so there is no chance for such things to happen again.

You might have noticed that Apple doesn’t automatically clear deleted pictures from the iPhone or iPad. Users have to delete these photos once more. They will be shifted to the Recently Deleted album for a period that lasts up to 30 days unless specified by the person using it. It’s a bonus action, but it allows you to decide what remains and what is removed.

There were a bunch of conspiracy theories on the internet. Some claimed that Apple is storing deleted pictures on the iCloud server. Perhaps this is the reason Apple was forced to clarify the issue and elaborate the reason behind it.

