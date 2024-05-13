Apple Releases iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5 & macOS Sonoma 14.5: Here’s What’s New

Apple today finally rolled out the much-anticipated software updates for iPhone, iPad, and Macs. The updates, iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, and macOS Sonoma 14.5, began rolling out today, around two months after Apple pushed iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, and macOS Sonoma 14.4.

iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 are two of the major updates packed with a plethora of new features, including an updated Apple News+ (with Quartiles), a new set of Pride 2024 wallpapers, a universal link for eSIM installation, cross-platform tracking detection, and some EU-exclusive updates.

As you know, iOS 17.5 focuses mainly on the set rules by the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). That said, the new update allows downloading apps from the web instead of first- or third-party app stores, as a part of Web Distribution. There are strings attached to it, however. Developers who want to put their apps on the web have to abide by the rules, which include agreeing to the EU’s new business terms, being part of Apple’s Developer Program for two years, and having an app that’s popular in the EU. In case, they don’t meet the requirements, developers can apply, but a letter of credit will be required.

In addition, iOS 17.5 also brings Repair State, as a part of Find My. So, when you send your iPhone for repair now, you don’t have to turn off Find My. Coming hot on the same wheels, Apple and Google have collaboratively announced unwanted tracking alerts for both iOS and Android.

Speaking of the macOS Sonoma 14.5 update, it also introduces a fresh word game exclusive to Apple News+ subscribers, including Quartiles (much like NY Times’ Wordle), alongside enabling tracking stats and consecutive wins of News+ games.

That said, we should be counting the days for WWDC as Apple progresses with the next batch of major software upgrades i.e., iOS 18, iPadOS, and macOS 15. Cupertino may unveil these at WWDC if everything goes right on schedule.

Alongside these, Apple also released watchOS 10.5, HomePod Software 17.5 and tvOS 17.5.