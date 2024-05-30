Apple Notes to Soon Receive AI-Powered Summaries, Audio Transcriptions, More

Apple is readying up to include a wave of updates to its native Notes app with the release of upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15. Cupertino is, notably, prepping up all AI-powered features under the internally dubbed Project “Greymatter” umbrella.

According to good folks at AppleInsider, the revamped Notes app will likely include in-app audio recording, built-in audio transcription, and summarization, all powered by LLM. As you would expect, the Notes app is poised to receive everything it ever deserved. The upcoming features will turn it into an all-in-one Notes app with the ability to integrate audio recordings, and text summaries into a single note, alongside any other material like image or text.

That said, the Notes app will be suitable for both students and professionals alike. As much as features like audio transcription, summarization, or audio recording would help the professionals (and students), there’s something more for the students. Apple is adding support for Math Notes in the native app with plans to integrate it with a more advanced version of the Calculator app.

The report adds that Math Notes will let the app understand math equations written as text and give answers. Cupertino is also adding a feature to draw graphs, like the Grapher app on macOS, but in Notes. In addition, Apple is improving how users input math with “Keyboard Math Predictions” suggesting completions for math equations as users type them.

So, the bottom line is that the Notes app is one of the areas that’s touched upon, and not overlooked amid all the other applications. We’ll hear more about everything Apple is expected to unveil during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), slated to take place from June 10 to June 14.

Source