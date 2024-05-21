How To Install iOS 17.5.1 on Your iPhone

download ios 17 5 1 update

Apple released iOS 17.5.1 on May 20, fixing the bug that caused old deleted images to reappear in the Photos library. Here’s how to install the update.

Which Devices Support iOS 17.5.1?

iOS 17 supports a wide range of devices, from the iPhone 15 series to older models as far back as the iPhone SE (2nd generation). Here’s the entire list of compatible devices:

iPhone 15
iPhone 12
iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 12 mini
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 11
iPhone 14 PlusiPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 14 ProiPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro MaxiPhone XS
iPhone 13iPhone XS Max
iPhone 13 miniiPhone XR
iPhone 13 ProiPhone SE (2nd generation)
iPhone 13 Pro Max

How To Download and Install iOS 17.5.1 on iPhone

Before downloading and installing any iOS update, protecting your data should be a top priority.

You have several backup methods:

  1. Go to Settings > General and then scroll down to Software Update.

    iOS Software Update Section on iPhone System Settings

  2. Tap Update Now under the iOS 17.5.1 update.

    17 5 1 download update

  3. Enter your passcode then review and accept the terms to proceed.

That’s it!

