iOS 17.5.1, iPadOS 17.5.1 Finally Fixes Deleted Photos from Resurfacing

Last week, Apple rolled out iOS 17.5 — which packed several features along with a major bug. According to multiple user reports across social media platforms, users said that after installing the iOS 17.5 update, they saw their old deleted photos reappearing in the Photos app. One user even mentioned that pictures they had deleted over a decade ago began resurfacing.

Apple is now rolling out iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 as minor updates, addressing the issue of old deleted photos reappearing. We highly recommend installing this update as soon as possible. It’s unclear how many people are at risk or which images could reappear, so installing the update is essential to avoid any potential mishaps later on.

“This update provides important bug fixes and addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted,” read the iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 release notes.

Apple always fixed the bug promptly, but it brings up a common issue: even if we delete something, it might still be stored somewhere on databases or servers. This isn’t just about Apple; it’s a broader concern in tech. However, it’s good that Apple acted fast. Still, we need to know why those old photos reappeared in the first place.

Until we come across an official statement, it’s a reminder that when it comes to cloud services, deleting something may not always ensure it’s gone for good. Sometimes, even if we delete photos, they come back, either due to mistakes or how things are set up. I just have a question: has the delete option ever worked as intended?