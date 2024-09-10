iPhone Can Now Pause Videos While Recording Instead of Ending

Apple is bringing a new feature for iPhone videographers with the upcoming release of iOS 18. The new update will let users pause and resume video recordings directly within the stock Camera app. This means the iPhone pause video functionality will be natively available to all users.

Which means, you don’t have to stop a video recording everytime you don’t want to record a part of an experience and then stich it up later in some third party application.

This feature will be available on older iPhone models compatible with iOS 18, not just the new iPhone 16 lineup.

When recording a video, users will notice a new pause button in the bottom left corner of the Camera app.

Tapping this button temporarily halts the recording, while tapping it again resumes capture. During the pause, a “PAUSE” indicator appears at the top of the screen, and the pause button changes into a record button.

Users can now pause the recording, change the framing or switch between lenses, and then resume, in easier words : performing edits during the shoot.

The video pausing functionality is currently available in the iOS 18 release candidate for developers and public beta testers. It will be rolled out to all users when iOS 18 is officially released on September 16, 2024.

