Can I Play Null’s Brawl on iPhone? Is It Available?

A curious mix of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and Battle Royale, Brawl Stars is a very popular mobile game. However, like many free-to-play titles, it has limitations that try to convince you to make in-game purchases. One solution for that is using private servers, like Null’s Brawl, but can you play this version on an iPhone?

Is Null’s Brawl Available on iPhone?

I can’t give you a definitive answer, but there’s a (very) high chance that it’s not. Null’s Brawl’s official site doesn’t mention an iPhone version anywhere, and the other games Null’s hosts servers for—Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Rush Wars—aren’t available for iPhone either.

Some websites claim to offer an iPhone version of Null’s Brawl. However, they display various signs of scam pages, as explained in this article by MalwareBytes, a leading digital security company.

What Are The Alternatives to Null’s Brawl on iOS?

If you want to play Brawl Stars on iOS without the limitations, you’re out of luck. No guaranteed safe alternative to the official game is available.

Your best alternative is to use an Android emulator on your Mac or Windows PC. On the iPhone itself, though, there aren’t any options available.

Using iPhones instead of Android devices has a lot of advantages. Openness, however, has never been one of them. The same security provided by Apple’s closed ecosystem prevents you from enjoying Brawl Stars with unlimited resources.

If you really want to play Null’s Brawl, I suggest buying a cheap Android phone to use alongside your iPhone. The game’s hardware requirements aren’t demanding at all.