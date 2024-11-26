Should I Update to iOS 18.1.1? Yes, and Here’s Why

Need to know why you should update to iOS 18.1.1? While keeping your software current is one of the best ways to protect all your devices, those running a specific version of iOS should most definitely consider making the update. For everyone else, I’m taking a look at why it can be important to upgrade, while also taking a quick look at some of the great features available from Apple.

Below, I make my arguments regarding why you should make the switch to iOS 18.1.1. Considering this can be a vital update, I’d recommend checking all the facts and weighing your options carefully.

For those of you running iOS 18.1, I would highly recommend making the update to iOS 18.1.1. This is because the software fixes two zero day vulnerabilities found within iOS. This includes a critical update to JavaScriptCore and WebKit that fixes exploits found within them. This also means you should update any iPad running iOS 18.1 as well.

While you could simply wait until iOS 18.2 arrives, it’s rather important to keep an iPhone secure. If you’re running something older than iOS 18.1, than there may not be an extreme need to make the update. However, keeping your iPhone up-to-date is rather crucial, especially with these vulnerabilities in mind.

In short, if you’re running iOS 18.1, then yes, update immediately. If you’re using something older, I would still highly recommend updating it.

A Quick Look at iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.1.1

If you haven’t made the move to iOS 18.1.1, or have yet to explore iOS 18 at all, I would say the operating system has plenty to offer. For those with an iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, iOS 18.1 is the public’s first foray into Apple Intelligence.

Within iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence introduces artificial intelligence to Siri, your Writing Tools, Photos and more. Personally, I think these features alone are worth the update, however, you can learn more about these features here.

Along with the introduction of Apple Intelligence, there’s also a slew of bug fixes and additional improvements. This includes new options for Control Center, RCS Business Messaging, the App Store and more. While some on the internet complain that iOS 18.1 is buggy, I personally never experienced these issues, and overall would say it is definitely worth it to go with the update.

Of course, there’s also the fact that iOS 18.2 will bring even more Apple Intelligence features and will soon be available if it isn’t already at the time of this writing.

Keeping your devices up-to-date is incredibly important: not only does it provide you access to the latest features, but it can ensure your device stays protected from exploits and bugs as well.