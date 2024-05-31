Siri in iOS 18 Will Let Users Control In-App Features With Their Voice, That Too Offline

Apple is revamping Siri to give users more precise control over their iPhone and iPad apps using just their voice. This upgrade is powered by AI and is said to be a centerpiece of Apple’s renewed push into the AI space.

At its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10th, Apple will unveil the new Siri, which is capable of handling specific tasks within apps.

For example, imagine asking Siri to open a specific document, move a note to a different folder, or send an email from a particular account. This is a big leap from Siri’s current abilities, which are limited to broader commands. Talking about notes, Apple Notes will soon receive AI-powered summaries.

The secret behind the new Siri is a new AI system that uses LLMs, similar to what AI chatbots use.

But as speculated, the initial rollout won’t be in the first version of iOS 18, which will launch this September; a later update will introduce the new Siri next year, which might also come with a subscription model. Initially, it will only work with Apple’s own apps, but future plans include expanding compatibility to third-party apps.

To address privacy concerns, some processing will occur directly on the device, with more complex tasks handled in the cloud, similar to what Microsoft is doing with their new Recall feature on the upcoming Copilot+ PCs.

We’ll hear more about everything Apple is expected to unveil during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), slated to take place from June 10 to June 14. I personally am very much intrigued about which team Apple is going to be, team OpenAI or team Google Gemini, as it is rumored to be talking with both. The odds are mostly inclined toward OpenAI, which has reportedly been finalized.

Here is all the information you need regarding what’s new in iOS 18.