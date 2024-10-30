Snapchat Lock Screen Widget Not Working on iOS 18? Here’s What to Do

Using iOS 18 still isn’t smooth sailing for some users. Bugs are still present, and many apps have yet to become fully compatible with the new iOS version. One of those apps is Snapchat, or more precisely, its Lock Screen widget, which has suddenly stopped working on iOS 18.1.

Apple’s Forums are flooded with complaints from users who say that the Snapchat widget on the Lock Screen just shows a blank render and is stuck on a login prompt.

Snapchat Lock Screen Widget Not Working on iOS 18? Here’s Why

Multiple users have complained about the Snapchat widget on the Lock Screen not working since updating to iOS 18.1. However, no one has found an actual solution to this problem yet. This suggests that we’re clearly dealing with a compatibility issue between Snapchat and Apple’s iOS.

This claim is further supported by the fact that iOS 18 is known for causing problems with app widgets. Even though iOS 18 is more than a month old and we already have iOS 18.1, many apps still need to be updated to fully adapt to all the changes introduced in the latest iOS version.

What to Do If the Snapchat Lock Screen Widget is Not Working on iOS 18

Since there’s no confirmed solution for the Snapchat widget problem on iOS 18.1, you can only wait for an app or OS update, whichever comes first. You can also try some generic solutions that may not fix the problem but could be worth a try, just to be sure you’ve done everything you can.

I’m saying all of this while assuming that you are properly logged in to your Snapchat account. If you aren’t, please do so; maybe you don’t have a problem after all. If you’re having problems here, check out our guide on resolving login problems with Snapchat.

The fix for this problem will probably arrive with the next Snapchat update. Given the number of complaints, Snapchat developers have likely acknowledged the compatibility issues between their app and iOS 18.1. So, the fix should be on the way.

So, head over to the App Store, search for Snapchat, open its store page, and install the update if available. If the update isn’t available immediately, keep checking the App Store until the update arrives.

Although Snapchat is responsible for updating its app and making it compatible with Apple software, it’s equally important to keep the software on your iPhone up to date. You never know if an unknown bug inside iOS 18.1 could cause a problem.

To update your iPhone, go to the Settings app and head over to General > Software Update. If a new update is available, install it and check if the issue persists.

3. Re-Add the Snapchat Widget to the Lock Screen

While waiting for updates, you can try a few additional workarounds just to be sure. The first action is to remove and add the Snapchat widget to your Lock Screen again.

Here’s how to do that:

Tap and hold anywhere on your Lock Screen. Tap Customize > Lock Screen. Tap the Snapchat widget and choose – to delete it from the Lock Screen. Now, find the Snapchat widget in the list of widgets and add it to your Lock Screen again.

4. Reboot your iPhone

Maybe your iPhone just needs a quick reboot to get everything up and running. To reboot your iPhone, press and hold the Volume Down and Side buttons simultaneously until the shutdown screen appears. Move the shut-down slider to the right, and your iPhone will power off.

Once your iPhone boots up, check if you can now use the Snapchat widget on your Lock Screen.

That’s about it. As you can see, there aren’t too many things you can do to make the Snapchat widget on your Lock Screen work again.

I know it’s annoying, but you’ll probably have to wait for an update. If you’ve found the solution on your own or have other questions or suggestions, feel free to share them with us in the comments section below.