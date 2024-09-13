Stolen iPhones Will Be Even More Useless From iOS 18 Onwards

Apple has unveiled a new feature in iOS 18 that extends Activation Lock to individual iPhone components. This update, set to roll out on September 16, 2024.

So, what’s new? The latest iOS update brings Activation Lock to iPhone components like

Batteries

Cameras

Displays

Each part is now linked to the owner’s Apple Account via its unique serial number, which means it has now an additional layer of security.

But, how does it work? When an iPhone detects a used part during repair, it will now request the Apple Account password of the original device owner. This process will verify the legitimacy of the component and prevent the use of parts from stolen or lost devices.

From the looks for it, Apple’s primary goal with this feature is to disrupt the market for stolen iPhone parts. By making it more difficult to use components from stolen devices, the company hopes to reduce the incentive for iPhone theft overall.

Note: This feature is currently exclusive to iPhones and will not be available on iPads with iPadOS 18

While this update strengthens security, it may complicate some repair processes, especially those involving parts from other devices. However, it aligns with Apple’s recent policy changes that allow repairs with genuine used parts while maintaining stringent security measures.

The stolen iPhones were already pretty much useless until the user deleted their device from their “Find My,” but now they’re even more useless as even their spare parts won’t do any good.

More here.