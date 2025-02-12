Which iPhones Will Lose Support With iOS 19

Phone manufacturers can only support your device for so long, and with each new release, your smartphone may be left behind. A recent report has given a glimpse of what to expect from the next generation of Apple’s software updates, including what will and won’t be supported.

iOS 19 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models

According to a report from the French website iPhoneSoft.fr, iOS 19 won’t drop support for any iPhone models. The source claims that iOS 19 will work with any iPhone model that currently supports iOS 18. That means your iPhone will be compatible as long as it’s one of the following models:

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

The oldest models on the list are the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, all of which were released in September 2018. Keep in mind that while these iPhones will be able to run iOS 19, some features might not be available on older models.

iOS 18 has been a major topic of discussion in 2024, with Siri’s overhaul, Apple Intelligence features, and its OpenAI partnership making waves. As users experience these updates, they can expect more with iOS 19 in 2025. While it’s still speculative, users might see expanded Apple Intelligence tools, improved Health app features, multilingual keyboards, better RCS integration, and even more customization options for the Lock and Home screens. Safari could also introduce native translation with improved contextual understanding.



These updates are expected to enhance your iPhone’s functionality, but for full access to Apple Intelligence, an iPhone 15 Pro or later model is required.